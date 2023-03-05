All Times EST

North Division

WLPctPFPA
DC201.0004024
St. Louis201.0003833
Seattle12.3336668
Vegas03.0005270

South Division

WLPctPFPA
Houston201.0005626
Arlington11.5003643
San Antonio11.5004530
Orlando02.0002463

Saturday's Games

Seattle 30, Vegas 26

Sunday's Games

DC 34, St. Louis 28

Orlando at Arlington, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Arlington at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Vegas at DC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

DC at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Vegas, 10 p.m.

