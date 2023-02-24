All Times EST

North Division

WLPctPFPA
St. Louis201.0003833
DC101.0002218
Seattle02.0003642
Vegas01.0002022

South Division

WLPctPFPA
Arlington101.0002220
Houston101.0003312
Orlando01.0001233
San Antonio01.0001518

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 20, Seattle 18

Saturday's Games

DC at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Antonio at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Arlington at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Seattle at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

St. Louis at DC, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Arlington, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Seattle, 10 p.m.

