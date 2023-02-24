All Times EST
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|St. Louis
|2
|0
|1.000
|38
|33
|DC
|1
|0
|1.000
|22
|18
|Seattle
|0
|2
|.000
|36
|42
|Vegas
|0
|1
|.000
|20
|22
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arlington
|1
|0
|1.000
|22
|20
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|33
|12
|Orlando
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|33
|San Antonio
|0
|1
|.000
|15
|18
Thursday's Games
St. Louis 20, Seattle 18
Saturday's Games
DC at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Antonio at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Arlington at Houston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Seattle at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
St. Louis at DC, 1 p.m.
Orlando at Arlington, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Seattle, 10 p.m.
