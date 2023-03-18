All Times EDT

North Division

WLPctPFPA
DC401.00010670
St. Louis31.7509078
Seattle32.60010288
Vegas04.00070102

South Division

WLPctPFPA
Houston41.80013676
Arlington22.5005776
San Antonio13.2506467
Orlando04.00049117

Thursday's Games

Seattle 21, Houston 14

Saturday's Games

DC 28, St. Louis 20

Orlando at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arlington at San Antonio, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Seattle at Orlando, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

San Antonio at Arlington, 3 p.m.

Monday, March 27

Houston at DC, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you