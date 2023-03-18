All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|4
|0
|1.000
|106
|70
|St. Louis
|3
|1
|.750
|90
|78
|Seattle
|3
|2
|.600
|102
|88
|Vegas
|0
|4
|.000
|70
|102
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|4
|1
|.800
|136
|76
|Arlington
|2
|2
|.500
|57
|76
|San Antonio
|1
|3
|.250
|64
|67
|Orlando
|0
|4
|.000
|49
|117
Thursday's Games
Seattle 21, Houston 14
Saturday's Games
DC 28, St. Louis 20
Orlando at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arlington at San Antonio, 10 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Seattle at Orlando, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
San Antonio at Arlington, 3 p.m.
Monday, March 27
Houston at DC, 7 p.m.
