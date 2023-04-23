All Times EDT

North Division

WLPctPFPA
DC91.900298240
St. Louis73.700249202
Seattle73.700249202
Vegas28.200184252

South Division

WLPctPFPA
Houston73.700247182
Arlington46.400146194
San Antonio37.300169183
Orlando19.100204310

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 53, Orlando 28

DC 29, San Antonio 28

Sunday's Games

Houston 25, Arlington 9

Seattle 28, Vegas 9

