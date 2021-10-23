|Penn
|7
|7
|7
|7
|—
|28
|Yale
|7
|21
|14
|0
|—
|42
First Quarter
YALE_Lindley 11 pass from Grooms (Bosman kick), 10:57
PENN_Flowers 2 run (Karrash kick), 04:01
Second Quarter
YALE_Grooms 8 run (Bosman kick), 11:50
YALE_Alston 1 run (Bosman kick), 03:34
PENN_Malcome 16 run (Karrash kick), 02:38
YALE_Tipton 26 pass from Grooms (Bosman kick), 00:53
Third Quarter
PENN_Goldsberry 15 pass from Sayin (Karrash kick), 09:31
YALE_Grooms 4 run (Bosman kick), 05:23
YALE_McElwain 5 run (Bosman kick), 02:33
Fourth Quarter
PENN_Malcome 2 pass from Sayin (Karrash kick), 04:45
|PENN
|YALE
|First downs
|17
|24
|Rushes-yards
|43-121
|40-161
|Passing
|139
|283
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-30-1
|18-27-1
|Return Yards
|120
|15
|Punts-Avg.
|4-41.0
|3-39.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|11-87
|5-70
|Time of Possession
|28:38
|31:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Penn, Is. Malcome 17-81, Tr. Flowers 13-37, Ma. McDaniel 7-15, Ai. Sayin 6-(minus 12). Yale, No. Grooms 16-113, El. McElwain 11-25, Tr. Peterson 3-16, Sp. Alston 8-13, Me. Rouse II 2-(minus 6).
PASSING_Penn, Ai. Sayin 12-28-1-114, Ma. McDaniel 1-2-0-25. Yale, No. Grooms 18-27-1-283.
RECEIVING_Penn, Ry. Cragun 5-63, Tr. Flowers 2-35, Ow. Goldsberry 1-15, Is. Malcome 2-8, Ju. Cayenne 1-8, Ro. Starkey Jr. 1-7, Ch. Mottillo 1-3. Yale, Ma. Tipton 5-132, Me. Rouse II 5-61, Ch. Nenad 1-30, Ry. Lindley 3-18, Tr. Peterson 1-17, JJ. Howland 1-16, Ja. Sandifer 1-9, Sp. Alston 1-0.