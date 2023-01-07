FGFTReb
HARVARDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ajogbor252-20-02-3134
Ledlum375-153-45-144315
Nelson313-100-00-0117
Silverstein341-40-00-4033
Tretout265-122-20-52015
Sakota270-63-30-3403
Okpara132-51-20-1037
Hemmings50-00-00-0020
Pigge20-10-00-1000
Totals20018-559-117-31121554

Percentages: FG .327, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Tretout 3-8, Okpara 2-4, Ledlum 2-8, Silverstein 1-3, Nelson 1-7, Pigge 0-1, Sakota 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ajogbor 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Okpara 5, Ledlum 3, Ajogbor 2, Nelson 2, Tretout 2, Silverstein).

Steals: 8 (Ledlum 2, Nelson 2, Silverstein 2, Hemmings, Tretout).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jarvis277-133-53-80318
Knowling265-91-30-42211
Mahoney302-40-00-6015
Mbeng333-81-20-4427
Poulakidas273-80-01-4207
Kelly202-43-41-2127
Molloy171-40-00-2103
Gharram130-00-00-5200
Wolf40-10-01-1010
Feinberg30-00-00-0100
Totals20023-518-146-36131158

Percentages: FG .451, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Jarvis 1-2, Mahoney 1-3, Molloy 1-3, Poulakidas 1-4, Mbeng 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jarvis 2, Kelly).

Turnovers: 15 (Mbeng 4, Poulakidas 4, Gharram 2, Knowling 2, Mahoney 2, Molloy).

Steals: 7 (Mbeng 3, Gharram, Jarvis, Knowling, Wolf).

Technical Fouls: None.

Harvard243054
Yale283058

A_1,894 (2,532).

