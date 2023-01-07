|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARVARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ajogbor
|25
|2-2
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|3
|4
|Ledlum
|37
|5-15
|3-4
|5-14
|4
|3
|15
|Nelson
|31
|3-10
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|7
|Silverstein
|34
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|3
|Tretout
|26
|5-12
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|0
|15
|Sakota
|27
|0-6
|3-3
|0-3
|4
|0
|3
|Okpara
|13
|2-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|7
|Hemmings
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Pigge
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-55
|9-11
|7-31
|12
|15
|54
Percentages: FG .327, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Tretout 3-8, Okpara 2-4, Ledlum 2-8, Silverstein 1-3, Nelson 1-7, Pigge 0-1, Sakota 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ajogbor 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Okpara 5, Ledlum 3, Ajogbor 2, Nelson 2, Tretout 2, Silverstein).
Steals: 8 (Ledlum 2, Nelson 2, Silverstein 2, Hemmings, Tretout).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|YALE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jarvis
|27
|7-13
|3-5
|3-8
|0
|3
|18
|Knowling
|26
|5-9
|1-3
|0-4
|2
|2
|11
|Mahoney
|30
|2-4
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|1
|5
|Mbeng
|33
|3-8
|1-2
|0-4
|4
|2
|7
|Poulakidas
|27
|3-8
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|7
|Kelly
|20
|2-4
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|2
|7
|Molloy
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Gharram
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|0
|0
|Wolf
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Feinberg
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-51
|8-14
|6-36
|13
|11
|58
Percentages: FG .451, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Jarvis 1-2, Mahoney 1-3, Molloy 1-3, Poulakidas 1-4, Mbeng 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jarvis 2, Kelly).
Turnovers: 15 (Mbeng 4, Poulakidas 4, Gharram 2, Knowling 2, Mahoney 2, Molloy).
Steals: 7 (Mbeng 3, Gharram, Jarvis, Knowling, Wolf).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Harvard
|24
|30
|—
|54
|Yale
|28
|30
|—
|58
A_1,894 (2,532).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.