YALE (4-0)
Kelly 5-11 0-2 10, Knowling 8-17 2-3 18, Mahoney 3-7 6-6 14, Mbeng 1-6 0-0 2, Poulakidas 3-12 1-2 8, Jarvis 4-6 2-2 10, Gharram 0-2 0-1 0, Feinberg 0-2 0-0 0, Molloy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 11-16 62.
HAWAII (2-1)
Hepa 3-9 0-0 8, da Silva 5-11 2-5 12, Avea 1-12 2-2 5, Coleman 5-18 3-4 13, McClanahan 5-9 2-2 15, Riley 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Rouhliadeff 1-2 0-0 2, Lado 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 9-13 59.
Halftime_Yale 17-16. 3-Point Goals_Yale 3-16 (Mahoney 2-5, Poulakidas 1-5, Gharram 0-1, Jarvis 0-1, Knowling 0-1, Molloy 0-1, Mbeng 0-2), Hawaii 6-21 (McClanahan 3-4, Hepa 2-4, Avea 1-5, Riley 0-1, Rouhliadeff 0-1, Coleman 0-6). Fouled Out_Mbeng, da Silva. Rebounds_Yale 32 (Kelly, Mbeng 7), Hawaii 47 (da Silva 9). Assists_Yale 9 (Gharram 3), Hawaii 9 (Coleman 3). Total Fouls_Yale 18, Hawaii 20. A_4,421 (10,300).
