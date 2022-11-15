FGFTReb
YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kelly305-110-24-72110
Knowling408-172-30-10218
Mahoney293-76-60-30414
Mbeng301-60-00-7152
Poulakidas323-121-20-1128
Jarvis234-62-20-51310
Gharram200-20-10-6300
Feinberg110-20-00-0100
Molloy100-10-01-2010
Totals22524-6411-165-3291862

Percentages: FG .375, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Mahoney 2-5, Poulakidas 1-5, Gharram 0-1, Jarvis 0-1, Knowling 0-1, Molloy 0-1, Mbeng 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Jarvis 4, Gharram, Kelly, Mbeng).

Turnovers: 8 (Knowling 2, Feinberg, Gharram, Kelly, Mbeng, Molloy, Poulakidas).

Steals: 6 (Gharram 2, Kelly, Knowling, Mbeng, Molloy).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HAWAIIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hepa333-90-01-7248
da Silva355-112-52-92512
Avea371-122-22-5015
Coleman415-183-40-63213
McClanahan315-92-23-70415
Riley232-50-05-8234
Jackson140-10-00-1000
Rouhliadeff71-20-01-4012
Lado40-00-00-0000
Totals22522-679-1314-4792059

Percentages: FG .328, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (McClanahan 3-4, Hepa 2-4, Avea 1-5, Riley 0-1, Rouhliadeff 0-1, Coleman 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Hepa 2, da Silva 2, Riley).

Turnovers: 16 (McClanahan 4, Avea 3, Hepa 3, Jackson 2, da Silva 2, Coleman, Riley).

Steals: 4 (da Silva 2, Hepa, McClanahan).

Technical Fouls: None.

Yale17341162
Hawaii1635859

A_4,421 (10,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

