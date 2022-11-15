|FG
|FT
|Reb
|YALE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kelly
|30
|5-11
|0-2
|4-7
|2
|1
|10
|Knowling
|40
|8-17
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|18
|Mahoney
|29
|3-7
|6-6
|0-3
|0
|4
|14
|Mbeng
|30
|1-6
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|5
|2
|Poulakidas
|32
|3-12
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|8
|Jarvis
|23
|4-6
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|3
|10
|Gharram
|20
|0-2
|0-1
|0-6
|3
|0
|0
|Feinberg
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Molloy
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|24-64
|11-16
|5-32
|9
|18
|62
Percentages: FG .375, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Mahoney 2-5, Poulakidas 1-5, Gharram 0-1, Jarvis 0-1, Knowling 0-1, Molloy 0-1, Mbeng 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Jarvis 4, Gharram, Kelly, Mbeng).
Turnovers: 8 (Knowling 2, Feinberg, Gharram, Kelly, Mbeng, Molloy, Poulakidas).
Steals: 6 (Gharram 2, Kelly, Knowling, Mbeng, Molloy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HAWAII
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hepa
|33
|3-9
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|4
|8
|da Silva
|35
|5-11
|2-5
|2-9
|2
|5
|12
|Avea
|37
|1-12
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|5
|Coleman
|41
|5-18
|3-4
|0-6
|3
|2
|13
|McClanahan
|31
|5-9
|2-2
|3-7
|0
|4
|15
|Riley
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|5-8
|2
|3
|4
|Jackson
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Rouhliadeff
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Lado
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|22-67
|9-13
|14-47
|9
|20
|59
Percentages: FG .328, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (McClanahan 3-4, Hepa 2-4, Avea 1-5, Riley 0-1, Rouhliadeff 0-1, Coleman 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Hepa 2, da Silva 2, Riley).
Turnovers: 16 (McClanahan 4, Avea 3, Hepa 3, Jackson 2, da Silva 2, Coleman, Riley).
Steals: 4 (da Silva 2, Hepa, McClanahan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Yale
|17
|34
|11
|—
|62
|Hawaii
|16
|35
|8
|—
|59
A_4,421 (10,300).
