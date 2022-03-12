FGFTReb
PENNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moshkovitz171-21-21-2443
Martz342-70-02-7026
Dingle3612-250-11-50128
Smith280-20-00-5110
Williams241-60-00-4242
Spinoso225-82-23-52214
Monroe191-12-40-4204
Slajchert141-52-20-1124
Charles50-20-00-0000
Washington10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-587-117-33121661

Percentages: FG .397, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Dingle 4-11, Spinoso 2-2, Martz 2-5, Smith 0-1, Charles 0-2, Slajchert 0-2, Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Martz 2, Monroe 2).

Turnovers: 5 (Dingle 3, Moshkovitz, Williams).

Steals: 4 (Williams 3, Martz).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kelly210-00-00-6120
Knowling325-90-11-14010
Gabbidon333-82-31-7139
Mbeng253-71-31-4238
Swain359-152-30-20025
Jarvis193-70-01-5036
Cotton173-60-01-5008
Mahoney130-11-20-1121
Poulakidas30-10-00-1000
Dike10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-546-125-3291367

Percentages: FG .481, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Swain 5-8, Cotton 2-4, Mbeng 1-3, Gabbidon 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gabbidon 2, Kelly, Mbeng).

Turnovers: 7 (Gabbidon 4, Knowling, Mbeng, Poulakidas).

Steals: 3 (Mbeng 2, Jarvis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Penn293261
Yale323567

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

