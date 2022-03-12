|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PENN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moshkovitz
|17
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|4
|4
|3
|Martz
|34
|2-7
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|2
|6
|Dingle
|36
|12-25
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|1
|28
|Smith
|28
|0-2
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|0
|Williams
|24
|1-6
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|4
|2
|Spinoso
|22
|5-8
|2-2
|3-5
|2
|2
|14
|Monroe
|19
|1-1
|2-4
|0-4
|2
|0
|4
|Slajchert
|14
|1-5
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Charles
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-58
|7-11
|7-33
|12
|16
|61
Percentages: FG .397, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Dingle 4-11, Spinoso 2-2, Martz 2-5, Smith 0-1, Charles 0-2, Slajchert 0-2, Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Martz 2, Monroe 2).
Turnovers: 5 (Dingle 3, Moshkovitz, Williams).
Steals: 4 (Williams 3, Martz).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|YALE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kelly
|21
|0-0
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|2
|0
|Knowling
|32
|5-9
|0-1
|1-1
|4
|0
|10
|Gabbidon
|33
|3-8
|2-3
|1-7
|1
|3
|9
|Mbeng
|25
|3-7
|1-3
|1-4
|2
|3
|8
|Swain
|35
|9-15
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|0
|25
|Jarvis
|19
|3-7
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|6
|Cotton
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|8
|Mahoney
|13
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|1
|Poulakidas
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Dike
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|6-12
|5-32
|9
|13
|67
Percentages: FG .481, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Swain 5-8, Cotton 2-4, Mbeng 1-3, Gabbidon 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gabbidon 2, Kelly, Mbeng).
Turnovers: 7 (Gabbidon 4, Knowling, Mbeng, Poulakidas).
Steals: 3 (Mbeng 2, Jarvis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Penn
|29
|32
|—
|61
|Yale
|32
|35
|—
|67
.