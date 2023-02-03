YALE (15-6)
Jarvis 5-11 1-2 12, Knowling 9-13 0-0 18, Gharram 0-1 0-0 0, Mbeng 2-8 4-6 8, Poulakidas 4-11 2-2 13, Mahoney 3-5 1-1 8, Kelly 4-6 1-1 9, Molloy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 9-12 68.
HARVARD (12-10)
Ajogbor 4-6 4-8 12, Ledlum 3-11 3-4 10, Nelson 2-5 0-0 5, Silverstein 1-2 0-0 2, Tretout 1-7 7-7 9, Sakota 5-8 0-1 10, Okpara 3-6 2-2 9, Hemmings 0-2 0-0 0, Pigge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 16-22 57.
Halftime_Yale 42-25. 3-Point Goals_Yale 5-16 (Poulakidas 3-7, Jarvis 1-1, Mahoney 1-3, Molloy 0-2, Mbeng 0-3), Harvard 3-15 (Nelson 1-2, Okpara 1-3, Ledlum 1-5, Silverstein 0-1, Sakota 0-2, Tretout 0-2). Fouled Out_Nelson. Rebounds_Yale 28 (Knowling 7), Harvard 26 (Okpara 7). Assists_Yale 9 (Mbeng 4), Harvard 7 (Silverstein 2). Total Fouls_Yale 16, Harvard 13. A_1,636 (2,195).
