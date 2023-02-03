FGFTReb
YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jarvis305-111-24-60212
Knowling359-130-02-72118
Gharram170-10-00-1120
Mbeng322-84-61-6448
Poulakidas364-112-21-20213
Mahoney253-51-10-2118
Kelly154-61-10-2029
Molloy100-20-00-2120
Totals20027-579-128-2891668

Percentages: FG .474, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Poulakidas 3-7, Jarvis 1-1, Mahoney 1-3, Molloy 0-2, Mbeng 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Jarvis 4, Poulakidas).

Turnovers: 11 (Mbeng 3, Poulakidas 3, Jarvis 2, Gharram, Kelly, Mahoney).

Steals: 8 (Mbeng 3, Poulakidas 2, Gharram, Jarvis, Mahoney).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HARVARDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ajogbor294-64-81-21312
Ledlum293-113-40-40010
Nelson282-50-00-2155
Silverstein241-20-00-1222
Tretout221-77-72-5109
Sakota285-80-10-30110
Okpara273-62-23-7119
Hemmings70-20-01-2110
Pigge60-00-00-0000
Totals20019-4716-227-2671357

Percentages: FG .404, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Nelson 1-2, Okpara 1-3, Ledlum 1-5, Silverstein 0-1, Sakota 0-2, Tretout 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Ledlum 3, Ajogbor 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Nelson 3, Ledlum 2, Sakota 2, Silverstein 2, Tretout 2, Ajogbor, Okpara, Pigge).

Steals: 9 (Ledlum 3, Sakota 2, Ajogbor, Pigge, Silverstein, Tretout).

Technical Fouls: None.

Yale422668
Harvard253257

A_1,636 (2,195).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

