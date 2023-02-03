|FG
|FT
|Reb
|YALE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jarvis
|30
|5-11
|1-2
|4-6
|0
|2
|12
|Knowling
|35
|9-13
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|1
|18
|Gharram
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Mbeng
|32
|2-8
|4-6
|1-6
|4
|4
|8
|Poulakidas
|36
|4-11
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|13
|Mahoney
|25
|3-5
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Kelly
|15
|4-6
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|2
|9
|Molloy
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|9-12
|8-28
|9
|16
|68
Percentages: FG .474, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Poulakidas 3-7, Jarvis 1-1, Mahoney 1-3, Molloy 0-2, Mbeng 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Jarvis 4, Poulakidas).
Turnovers: 11 (Mbeng 3, Poulakidas 3, Jarvis 2, Gharram, Kelly, Mahoney).
Steals: 8 (Mbeng 3, Poulakidas 2, Gharram, Jarvis, Mahoney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARVARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ajogbor
|29
|4-6
|4-8
|1-2
|1
|3
|12
|Ledlum
|29
|3-11
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|0
|10
|Nelson
|28
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|5
|5
|Silverstein
|24
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|Tretout
|22
|1-7
|7-7
|2-5
|1
|0
|9
|Sakota
|28
|5-8
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|1
|10
|Okpara
|27
|3-6
|2-2
|3-7
|1
|1
|9
|Hemmings
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Pigge
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-47
|16-22
|7-26
|7
|13
|57
Percentages: FG .404, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Nelson 1-2, Okpara 1-3, Ledlum 1-5, Silverstein 0-1, Sakota 0-2, Tretout 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Ledlum 3, Ajogbor 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Nelson 3, Ledlum 2, Sakota 2, Silverstein 2, Tretout 2, Ajogbor, Okpara, Pigge).
Steals: 9 (Ledlum 3, Sakota 2, Ajogbor, Pigge, Silverstein, Tretout).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Yale
|42
|26
|—
|68
|Harvard
|25
|32
|—
|57
A_1,636 (2,195).
