|Brown
|0
|3
|7
|7
|—
|17
|Yale
|17
|35
|14
|3
|—
|69
First Quarter
YALE_Pantelis 15 pass from Grooms (Bosman kick), 10:40
YALE_Pitsenberger 28 run (Bosman kick), 05:36
YALE_FG Bosman 42, 01:50
Second Quarter
YALE_Peterson 21 run (Bosman kick), 12:56
BRWN_FG Alley 23, 07:42
YALE_Brunelle 25 pass from Grooms (Bosman kick), 04:59
YALE_Moore 19 fumble return (Bosman kick), 03:55
YALE_Hawes 13 pass from Grooms (Bosman kick), 00:30
YALE_Vaughn 35 interception return (Bosman kick), 00:22
Third Quarter
YALE_Tutas 6 run (Bosman kick), 11:41
YALE_Peterson 53 run (Bosman kick), 09:47
BRWN_Smith 1 run (Alley kick), 05:32
Fourth Quarter
BRWN_Rockett 11 pass from Jarvis (Alley kick), 12:37
YALE_FG Bosman 41, 07:05
|BRWN
|YALE
|First downs
|19
|24
|Rushes-yards
|38-108
|46-340
|Passing
|166
|218
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-41-2
|13-17-0
|Return Yards
|6
|0
|Punts-Avg.
|8-32.3
|3-38.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Penalty-Yards
|4-50
|4-32
|Time of Possession
|30:37
|29:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Brown, Al. Smith 14-76, Jo. DeLucia 11-32, Wi. Jarvis 1-8, Sa. Baddoo 6-1, Team 1-(minus 2), Ai. Gilman 5-(minus 7). Yale, Tr. Peterson 9-108, Jo. Pitsenberger 12-93, Au. Tutas 5-45, Jo. Eboboko 3-42, Ja. Lee 3-24, Na. Denney 7-13, No. Grooms 4-12, Wi. Daal 2-3, Team 1-0.
PASSING_Brown, Ai. Gilman 24-36-2-150, Wi. Jarvis 2-5-0-16. Yale, No. Grooms 12-16-0-205, Au. Tutas 1-1-0-13.
RECEIVING_Brown, We. Rockett 6-50, Ha. Sutton 3-35, Gr. Walker 4-26, Ty. Pezza 3-19, Ma. Mahoney 2-14, Jo. McIntyre 2-13, Di. Golden 2-9, So. Miller 1-5, Al. Houston III 1-0, Jo. DeLucia 1-(minus 2), Sa. Baddoo 1-(minus 3). Yale, Ja. Brunelle 2-64, Ja. Hawes 2-47, Da. Pantelis 4-38, Ry. Lindley 3-33, Ma. Shipp 1-23, Ry. Belk 1-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.