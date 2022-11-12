YALE (2-0)
Kelly 4-6 2-2 11, Knowling 10-15 4-4 26, Mahoney 2-4 3-3 8, Mbeng 1-4 2-4 4, Poulakidas 4-11 1-2 13, Jarvis 2-4 0-0 5, Molloy 1-4 0-0 3, Feinberg 0-2 0-0 0, Gharram 0-0 3-4 3, Basa-Ama 0-1 0-0 0, Wolf 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 24-53 16-21 74.
E. WASHINGTON (0-2)
Allegri 2-7 2-2 6, Jones 3-8 5-5 11, Price 4-7 3-5 14, Stroud 2-7 1-2 5, Venters 5-11 2-2 15, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0, Harper 1-1 0-0 2, Coward 2-4 0-0 5, Erikstrup 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 19-47 15-18 60.
Halftime_E. Washington 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Yale 10-24 (Poulakidas 4-6, Knowling 2-3, Jarvis 1-1, Kelly 1-2, Mahoney 1-3, Molloy 1-3, Basa-Ama 0-1, Feinberg 0-1, Wolf 0-1, Mbeng 0-3), E. Washington 7-25 (Price 3-6, Venters 3-8, Coward 1-2, Erikstrup 0-2, Jones 0-2, Stroud 0-2, Allegri 0-3). Fouled Out_Kelly, Venters. Rebounds_Yale 32 (Knowling, Molloy 6), E. Washington 24 (Price 6). Assists_Yale 14 (Mbeng 7), E. Washington 9 (Allegri 3). Total Fouls_Yale 23, E. Washington 22.
