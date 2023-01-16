BROWN (9-9)
Anya 0-1 0-0 0, Owusu-Anane 2-4 0-0 4, Lilly 9-16 4-4 28, Wojcik 5-11 2-4 13, Cooley 5-9 1-2 12, Friday 3-5 0-0 6, Ferrari 3-6 0-1 8, Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, Cowan 2-7 0-0 5, Erold 0-0 0-0 0, Kloman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 7-11 78.
YALE (12-6)
Jarvis 3-10 2-2 8, Knowling 5-13 0-0 10, Mahoney 7-9 2-2 20, Mbeng 4-10 0-2 10, Poulakidas 1-6 3-4 6, Gharram 1-2 3-7 5, Kelly 5-7 4-9 14, Molloy 3-7 0-0 7, Feinberg 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 29-64 15-28 81.
Halftime_Yale 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Brown 11-28 (Lilly 6-12, Ferrari 2-3, Cooley 1-2, Wojcik 1-4, Cowan 1-5, Friday 0-2), Yale 8-12 (Mahoney 4-5, Mbeng 2-3, Molloy 1-1, Poulakidas 1-2, Jarvis 0-1). Fouled Out_Owusu-Anane, Mbeng. Rebounds_Brown 32 (Wojcik 9), Yale 37 (Jarvis 9). Assists_Brown 15 (Friday 5), Yale 18 (Mbeng, Gharram 4). Total Fouls_Brown 22, Yale 16. A_1,144 (2,532).
