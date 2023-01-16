|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anya
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Owusu-Anane
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|5
|4
|Lilly
|35
|9-16
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|2
|28
|Wojcik
|37
|5-11
|2-4
|0-9
|3
|1
|13
|Cooley
|25
|5-9
|1-2
|0-6
|2
|3
|12
|Friday
|27
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|3
|6
|Ferrari
|23
|3-6
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|4
|8
|Lewis
|22
|1-2
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|3
|2
|Cowan
|11
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Erold
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kloman
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-61
|7-11
|3-32
|15
|22
|78
Percentages: FG .492, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Lilly 6-12, Ferrari 2-3, Cooley 1-2, Wojcik 1-4, Cowan 1-5, Friday 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Lilly 5, Wojcik 3, Owusu-Anane 2, Ferrari, Lewis).
Steals: 4 (Friday, Lewis, Owusu-Anane, Wojcik).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|YALE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jarvis
|23
|3-10
|2-2
|2-9
|2
|2
|8
|Knowling
|29
|5-13
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|2
|10
|Mahoney
|29
|7-9
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|20
|Mbeng
|26
|4-10
|0-2
|1-2
|4
|5
|10
|Poulakidas
|27
|1-6
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|6
|Gharram
|24
|1-2
|3-7
|0-4
|4
|2
|5
|Kelly
|17
|5-7
|4-9
|2-4
|3
|0
|14
|Molloy
|14
|3-7
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|7
|Feinberg
|11
|0-0
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|29-64
|15-28
|11-37
|18
|16
|81
Percentages: FG .453, FT .536.
3-Point Goals: 8-12, .667 (Mahoney 4-5, Mbeng 2-3, Molloy 1-1, Poulakidas 1-2, Jarvis 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jarvis 2, Kelly 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Jarvis 4, Gharram 2, Poulakidas 2, Knowling, Mahoney, Mbeng).
Steals: 6 (Knowling 2, Feinberg, Gharram, Jarvis, Mbeng).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Brown
|36
|42
|—
|78
|Yale
|39
|42
|—
|81
A_1,144 (2,532).
