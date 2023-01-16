FGFTReb
BROWNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anya10-10-00-0000
Owusu-Anane172-40-01-5154
Lilly359-164-40-12228
Wojcik375-112-40-93113
Cooley255-91-20-62312
Friday273-50-00-3536
Ferrari233-60-10-3048
Lewis221-20-02-5132
Cowan112-70-00-0115
Erold10-00-00-0000
Kloman10-00-00-0000
Totals20030-617-113-32152278

Percentages: FG .492, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Lilly 6-12, Ferrari 2-3, Cooley 1-2, Wojcik 1-4, Cowan 1-5, Friday 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Lilly 5, Wojcik 3, Owusu-Anane 2, Ferrari, Lewis).

Steals: 4 (Friday, Lewis, Owusu-Anane, Wojcik).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jarvis233-102-22-9228
Knowling295-130-02-72210
Mahoney297-92-21-21220
Mbeng264-100-21-24510
Poulakidas271-63-40-3126
Gharram241-23-70-4425
Kelly175-74-92-43014
Molloy143-70-02-4017
Feinberg110-01-21-2101
Totals20029-6415-2811-37181681

Percentages: FG .453, FT .536.

3-Point Goals: 8-12, .667 (Mahoney 4-5, Mbeng 2-3, Molloy 1-1, Poulakidas 1-2, Jarvis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jarvis 2, Kelly 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Jarvis 4, Gharram 2, Poulakidas 2, Knowling, Mahoney, Mbeng).

Steals: 6 (Knowling 2, Feinberg, Gharram, Jarvis, Mbeng).

Technical Fouls: None.

Brown364278
Yale394281

A_1,144 (2,532).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

