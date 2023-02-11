FGFTReb
COLUMBIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bedri193-112-41-10138
Odunowo170-11-40-3121
Brown353-118-82-33214
De La Rosa385-96-70-40119
McLean111-31-20-1033
Murphy243-80-00-1028
Thompson245-100-01-31412
Noland201-30-03-4433
Tavroff90-00-00-1020
Stankard30-10-00-2010
Totals20021-5718-257-32102368

Percentages: FG .368, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (De La Rosa 3-6, Thompson 2-6, Murphy 2-7, Noland 1-2, Bedri 0-1, McLean 0-1, Stankard 0-1, Brown 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Tavroff).

Turnovers: 16 (Brown 4, De La Rosa 3, Noland 3, Bedri 2, McLean 2, Tavroff 2).

Steals: 5 (Brown 2, Murphy 2, Noland).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jarvis217-142-24-51117
Knowling279-104-41-73022
Mahoney200-24-40-3034
Mbeng313-83-60-3629
Poulakidas285-102-20-34313
Gharram223-40-00-4126
Feinberg122-50-00-2114
Kelly103-51-31-3017
Molloy101-42-40-5224
Wolf51-10-01-3112
Kolaja42-20-01-1005
Townsend41-11-20-0003
Buyukhanli31-10-00-1103
Rice30-00-00-0200
Totals20038-6719-278-40221699

Percentages: FG .567, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Buyukhanli 1-1, Kolaja 1-1, Jarvis 1-2, Poulakidas 1-3, Mahoney 0-1, Molloy 0-1, Mbeng 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Jarvis 2, Kelly 2, Wolf 2).

Turnovers: 5 (Kelly 2, Gharram, Mahoney, Molloy).

Steals: 9 (Gharram 2, Poulakidas 2, Feinberg, Jarvis, Mbeng, Molloy, Rice).

Technical Fouls: None.

Columbia363268
Yale415899

A_1,706 (2,532).

