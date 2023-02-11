COLUMBIA (6-19)
Bedri 3-11 2-4 8, Odunowo 0-1 1-4 1, Brown 3-11 8-8 14, De La Rosa 5-9 6-7 19, McLean 1-3 1-2 3, Murphy 3-8 0-0 8, Thompson 5-10 0-0 12, Noland 1-3 0-0 3, Tavroff 0-0 0-0 0, Stankard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 18-25 68.
YALE (17-6)
Jarvis 7-14 2-2 17, Knowling 9-10 4-4 22, Mahoney 0-2 4-4 4, Mbeng 3-8 3-6 9, Poulakidas 5-10 2-2 13, Gharram 3-4 0-0 6, Feinberg 2-5 0-0 4, Kelly 3-5 1-3 7, Molloy 1-4 2-4 4, Wolf 1-1 0-0 2, Kolaja 2-2 0-0 5, Townsend 1-1 1-2 3, Buyukhanli 1-1 0-0 3, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-67 19-27 99.
Halftime_Yale 41-36. 3-Point Goals_Columbia 8-27 (De La Rosa 3-6, Thompson 2-6, Murphy 2-7, Noland 1-2, Bedri 0-1, McLean 0-1, Stankard 0-1, Brown 0-3), Yale 4-11 (Buyukhanli 1-1, Kolaja 1-1, Jarvis 1-2, Poulakidas 1-3, Mahoney 0-1, Molloy 0-1, Mbeng 0-2). Rebounds_Columbia 32 (Bedri 10), Yale 40 (Knowling 7). Assists_Columbia 10 (Noland 4), Yale 22 (Mbeng 6). Total Fouls_Columbia 23, Yale 16. A_1,706 (2,532).
