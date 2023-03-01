|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|3
|C.Abrms ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Vlera ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Volpe ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Call lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|A.Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D L Rsa lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Florial rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|E.Mejia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blnnhrn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Buers dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D.Casey rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chparro 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Bader cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Jak.Alu 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Adams c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|I.Pneda c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dmnguez cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|De.Hill cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hgshoka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Wood cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Luc.Fox dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mllas dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wstbrok 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|001
|001
|000
|-
|2
|New York
|000
|200
|002
|-
|4
DP_Washington 0, New York 3. LOB_Washington 3, New York 5. 2B_Garcia (1). 3B_Bader (1). HR_Narvaez (2). SB_Call (1). CS_Bauers (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Abbott
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Weems BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Harris
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Romero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Carrillo L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|New York
|German
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Weissert
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loaisiga
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez BS, 0-1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Weber W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Weems.
HBP_by_German (Call), Gomez (Abrams, Adams).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Brennan Miller;.
T_2:30. A_7407
