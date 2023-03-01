WashingtonNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29252Totals30251
C.Abrms ss2010LMahieu 2b2010
L.Vlera ss1000A.Volpe ss2000
Al.Call lf2101A.Judge rf2000
D L Rsa lf1000Florial rf2000
L.Grcia 2b3010A.Rizzo 1b2010
E.Mejia 2b1000Cabrera 3b2010
Meneses 1b3001Stanton dh2000
Blnnhrn 1b1000J.Buers dh1000
Garrett rf3010Dnldson 3b1100
D.Casey rf1000Chparro 1b2000
I.Vrgas 3b2000H.Bader cf2111
Jak.Alu 3b1000Calhoun lf1000
R.Adams c1000A.Hicks lf2010
I.Pneda c1010Dmnguez cf1000
De.Hill cf1010Hgshoka c2000
Ja.Wood cf2100Narvaez c1000
Luc.Fox dh2000Knr-Flf ss2000
D.Mllas dh1000Wstbrok 2b1000

Washington001001000-2
New York000200002-4

LOB_Washington 3, New York 5. 2B_Garcia (1). 3B_Bader (1). SB_Call (1). CS_Bauers (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Abbott200012
Weems12-342200
Harris11-300001
Lee110011
Romero100002
Perez100012
Carrillo2-300000
New York
German21-311103
Weissert2-310001
Loaisiga110000
Gomez321102
Weber200001

HBP_by_German (Abrams), Gomez (Call).

Umpires_.

T_. A_

