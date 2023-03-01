|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|1
|C.Abrms ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Vlera ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Volpe ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Call lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|A.Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D L Rsa lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Florial rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|E.Mejia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blnnhrn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Buers dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D.Casey rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chparro 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Bader cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Jak.Alu 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Adams c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|I.Pneda c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dmnguez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De.Hill cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hgshoka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Wood cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Luc.Fox dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mllas dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wstbrok 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|001
|001
|000
|-
|2
|New York
|000
|200
|002
|-
|4
LOB_Washington 3, New York 5. 2B_Garcia (1). 3B_Bader (1). SB_Call (1). CS_Bauers (1).
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_German (Abrams), Gomez (Call).
Umpires_.
T_. A_
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.