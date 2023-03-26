TorontoNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31242Totals326105
Krmaier cf3010LMahieu 3b3112
G.Spain cf1100Florial cf1000
Chapman 3b3011A.Judge dh2122
D Jesus 3b0100S.Hnson dh1000
C.Bggio rf3000A.Rizzo 1b3121
A.Roden rf0000Wagaman 1b2010
Al.Kirk c3000Stanton rf4000
An.Sosa c1001Narvaez c1000
D.Jnsen dh3010G.Trres 2b4010
Gr.Cano dh1000A.Mejia lf1000
Espinal ss3010Cabrera lf4220
M.Bltre ss1000A.Hicks cf1110
N.Lukes lf3000R.Ortga rf0000
O.Lopez 2b3000Hgshoka c2000
Wlliams 1b2000O.Praza ss3000
R.Nunez 1b1000

Toronto000000101-2
NY Yankees00003210(x)-6

DP_Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 4, New York 11. 3B_Kiermaier (2). HR_Judge (2), Rizzo (1). SAC_Higashioka.

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Francis L, 1-141-341134
Pop2-322201
Brock1-322210
Cooke111122
Larkin2-300010
Ponce110003
New York
Brito W, 2-051-300003
King H, 211-341102
Weissert H, 211-300000
Krook101121

HBP_by_Brock (Peraza).

WP_Cooke, Larkin.

Balk_Krook.

Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, James Hoye; Third, D;J; Reyburn;.

T_2:28. A_10135

