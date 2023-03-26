|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|5
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|LMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|G.Spain cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Florial cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Judge dh
|2
|1
|2
|2
|D Jesus 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S.Hnson dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Bggio rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|A.Roden rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagaman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Al.Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|An.Sosa c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Narvaez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gr.Cano dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Mejia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|M.Bltre ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|N.Lukes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ortga rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O.Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hgshoka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O.Praza ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|101
|-
|2
|NY Yankees
|000
|032
|10(x)
|-
|6
DP_Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 4, New York 11. 3B_Kiermaier (2). HR_Judge (2), Rizzo (1). SAC_Higashioka.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Francis L, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Pop
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Brock
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Cooke
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Larkin
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ponce
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|New York
|Brito W, 2-0
|5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|King H, 2
|1
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Weissert H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Krook
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
HBP_by_Brock (Peraza).
WP_Cooke, Larkin.
Balk_Krook.
Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, James Hoye; Third, D;J; Reyburn;.
T_2:28. A_10135
