New YorkDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35686Totals31242
LMahieu 3b4000A.Bddoo cf4000
Ma.Burt 3b1100V.Reyes cf3000
A.Rizzo 1b4022Cabrera cf1000
Wagaman 1b1100Ja.Baez ss3001
A.Hicks dh3000Kridler ss1000
Narvaez dh1012Cndlrio 3b3000
J.Gallo cf4000D.Myers 3b1010
G.Trres 2b2000Cabrera dh3121
A.Volpe ss1000Dingler dh1000
Knr-Flf ss3120J.Schop 2b2000
McDwell c1000J.Lopez 2b1000
Gnzalez lf2000R.Grene cf1110
Sanchez cf2000D L Rsa rf3000
Hgshoka c3222Trklson 1b1000
R.Green lf1000Lvrnway 1b1000
Incarte rf1100Brnhart c1000
Trralba 2b1010Garneau c1000

New York000010500-6
Detroit001001000-2

E_Kreidler (1). LOB_New York 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Narvaez (1). 3B_Greene (2). HR_Higashioka (5), Cabrera (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Cole31-321125
Marinaccio100000
Holmes100002
Green W, 1-0111110
Loaisiga110011
Abreu12-300002
Detroit
Alexander410015
Hutchison BS, 0-1111100
Barnes110000
Foley L, 0-1, BS, 0-12-322111
Rodriguez21-333011

HBP_Torkelson by_Loaisiga.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:11. A_4330

