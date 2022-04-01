|New York
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|LMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Bddoo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Burt 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|V.Reyes cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Cabrera cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wagaman 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|A.Hicks dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kridler ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez dh
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gallo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Myers 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|A.Volpe ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dingler dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|J.Schop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McDwell c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Grene cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sanchez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D L Rsa rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hgshoka c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Trklson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Green lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lvrnway 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trralba 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Garneau c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|500
|-
|6
|Detroit
|001
|001
|000
|-
|2
E_Kreidler (1). LOB_New York 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Narvaez (1). 3B_Greene (2). HR_Higashioka (5), Cabrera (1).
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Torkelson by_Loaisiga.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:11. A_4330
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.