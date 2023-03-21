DetroitNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34383Totals31686
Crpnter rf3111LMahieu 1b3000
A.Ibnez 3b2000Hardman 3b1000
J.Schop 1b3110A.Judge cf2100
A.Knapp 1b1000A.Mejia cf1000
R.Grene dh3000G.Trres 2b3111
Pperski dh1000Ma.Burt 2b1000
E.Haase c3000Dnldson 3b3224
D.Sands c1000Rmfield 1b1000
Meadows lf1011A.Volpe ss2110
N.Maton lf2010A.Vrgas ss1010
Cabrera pr0100Calhoun dh3001
Kridler ss3020C.Drbin dh0000
Workman ph1011Knr-Flf lf3010
Hrnndez 2b3000Ma.Pita lf1000
Tr.Cruz 2b1000Trevino c2000
Z.Short cf2000M.Gsper c1010
Meadows cf1010R.Ortga rf3110
J.Davis rf3000

Detroit200000001-3
NY Yankees00010500(x)-6

DP_Detroit 0, New York 1. LOB_Detroit 8, New York 4. 2B_Meadows (3), Workman (3), Volpe (5), Vargas (1). HR_Carpenter (3), Donaldson 2 (3). SB_Schoop (1), Volpe (5), Ortega (2). CS_Kiner-Falefa (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Turnbull42-311113
Vest L, 0-2, BS, 0-1155500
Alexander11-310003
Cisnero2-310011
Chentouf1-300001
New York
Severino442219
Holmes100002
Loaisiga W, 1-0100003
Peralta110011
Norwood231123

HBP_by_Vest (Judge).

PB_Sands.

Balk_Vest.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Mark Wegner; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Adam Beck; .

T_. A_9772

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you