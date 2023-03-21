|Detroit
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|Crpnter rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|LMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Ibnez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hardman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Schop 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Judge cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.Knapp 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Mejia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Grene dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Pperski dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Burt 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|D.Sands c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rmfield 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|A.Volpe ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|N.Maton lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Vrgas ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kridler ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|C.Drbin dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Workman ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Knr-Flf lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Pita lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Cruz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Short cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gsper c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Meadows cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ortga rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Davis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|200
|000
|001
|-
|3
|NY Yankees
|000
|105
|00(x)
|-
|6
DP_Detroit 0, New York 1. LOB_Detroit 8, New York 4. 2B_Meadows (3), Workman (3), Volpe (5), Vargas (1). HR_Carpenter (3), Donaldson 2 (3). SB_Schoop (1), Volpe (5), Ortega (2). CS_Kiner-Falefa (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Turnbull
|4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Vest L, 0-2, BS, 0-1
|1
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Alexander
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cisnero
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chentouf
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Severino
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Holmes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Loaisiga W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Norwood
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
HBP_by_Vest (Judge).
PB_Sands.
Balk_Vest.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Mark Wegner; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Adam Beck; .
T_. A_9772
