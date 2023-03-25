|New York
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|14
|8
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|A.Volpe ss
|4
|3
|3
|0
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Ma.Burt 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Judge cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wi.Difo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Da.Hall 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Cwles 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Stott 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Grcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Bohm 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|B.Marsh dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Florial cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guthrie cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Sanchez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Duran c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chparro 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|NY Yankees
|320
|300
|000
|-
|8
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|110
|-
|3
DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_New York 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Volpe (6), Turner (1), Schwarber (3). 3B_Volpe (1), Stott (1). HR_Torres (2), Donaldson (4), Chaparro (5), Castellanos (3), Guthrie (1). SB_Cowles (2).
|1
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, D;J; Reyburn; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Randy Rosenberg; .
T_2:52. A_10933
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
