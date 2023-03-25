New YorkPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals388148Totals32393
A.Volpe ss4330T.Trner ss3030
Ma.Burt 3b1000Mrtinez ss1000
A.Judge cf3221Schwrbr lf4010
Wi.Difo ss1000Ralmuto c4010
G.Trres 2b4124Da.Hall 1b3000
B.Cwles 2b0000Cstllns rf4111
Stanton dh4000B.Stott 2b4110
A.Grcia ph1000Al.Bohm 3b2001
Dnldson 3b3112B.Marsh dh4000
Florial cf1000Guthrie cf3121
Calhoun rf4020
Sanchez lf1000
Knr-Flf lf4020
Trevino c2010
R.Duran c1000
Chparro 1b4111

NY Yankees320300000-8
Philadelphia000001110-3

DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_New York 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Volpe (6), Turner (1), Schwarber (3). 3B_Volpe (1), Stott (1). HR_Torres (2), Donaldson (4), Chaparro (5), Castellanos (3), Guthrie (1). SB_Cowles (2).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Vasquez430024
Norwood12-331112
Danish11-321102
Bowman111100
Philadelphia
Nola12-365511
Cobb120011
Barber1-300000
Plassmeyer343301
Kimbrel120001
Bellatti100001
Alvarado2-300021
Zarbnisky000000

Umpires_Home, D;J; Reyburn; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Randy Rosenberg; .

T_2:52. A_10933

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you