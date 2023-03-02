New YorkPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals379119Totals27121
A.Volpe 2b3121On.Cruz ss2000
Bstidas 3b0100Gnzales 2b2000
Cabrera 3b4000Rynolds lf1000
Lckrdge lf0100D.Maggi 3b2111
A.Hicks dh3000McCtchn rf2000
Chparro dh2114Ca.Bins c0000
Trevino c3000Santana 1b2000
McKnney 1b2010M.Mrtin 1b1000
O.Praza ss1200Ji.Choi dh3000
Dmnguez cf2000M.Nunez ph1000
R.Ortga lf3123K.Hayes 3b2000
Wstbrok 2b2000Hu.Head lf1000
Hrmsllo cf3010Marcano 2b2000
R.Duran c1000Terrero rf1000
J.Buers 1b2120J.Delay c1000
Wi.Difo ss2000Escotto ss1000
Florial rf2011Swggrty cf2000
Pereira rf2110Fraizer cf1010

New York120110004-9
Pittsburgh000000001-1

E_Cruz (1), Santana (1). DP_New York 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_New York 6, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Florial (1), Pereira (1). 3B_Ortega (1). HR_Volpe (1), Chaparro (2), Ortega (1), Maggi (1). SB_Peraza (1), Bauers 2 (2), Florial (2).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Trivino W, 1-0100012
Peralta H, 1100003
Holmes H, 1100001
Abreu100000
Cordero100000
Hampton100000
Norwood100010
Santos100000
Bowman121121
Pittsburgh
Keller L, 0-1243304
Samaniego100011
De Los Santos121110
Holderman111000
Hernandez110002
Crowe100001
Perdomo100000
Chatwood134420

HBP_by_Holmes (Delay), Keller (Peraza).

WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Junior Valentine;.

T_2:26. A_4814

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

