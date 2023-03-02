|New York
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|Totals
|27
|1
|2
|1
|A.Volpe 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|On.Cruz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bstidas 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gnzales 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rynolds lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lckrdge lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D.Maggi 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|A.Hicks dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chparro dh
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Ca.Bins c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mrtin 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Praza ss
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Ji.Choi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dmnguez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Nunez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ortga lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|K.Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wstbrok 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hu.Head lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrmsllo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marcano 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Duran c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Terrero rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Buers 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|J.Delay c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Difo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Escotto ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Florial rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Swggrty cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pereira rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Fraizer cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|120
|110
|004
|-
|9
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|001
|-
|1
E_Cruz (1), Santana (1). DP_New York 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_New York 6, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Florial (1), Pereira (1). 3B_Ortega (1). HR_Volpe (1), Chaparro (2), Ortega (1), Maggi (1). SB_Peraza (1), Bauers 2 (2), Florial (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Trivino W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Peralta H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Holmes H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Santos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowman
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Keller L, 0-1
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Samaniego
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|De Los Santos
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Holderman
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crowe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perdomo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chatwood
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
HBP_by_Holmes (Delay), Keller (Peraza).
WP_Keller.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Junior Valentine;.
T_2:26. A_4814
