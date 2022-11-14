Goals totals for all World Cups, with year, site, games played, goals and average:

Year SiteGPGAvg.
2018 Russia641692.64
2014 Brazil641712.67
2010 South Africa641452.27
2006 Germany641472.30
2002 South Korea/Japan641612.52
1998 France641712.67
1994 United States521412.71
1990 Italy521152.21
1986 Mexico521322.53
1982 Spain521462.80
1978 Argentina381022.68
1974 West Germany38972.55
1970 Mexico32952.96
1966 England32892.78
1962 Chile32892.78
1958 Sweden351263.60
1954 Switzerland261405.38
1950 Brazil22884.00
1938 France18844.66
1934 Italy17704.11
1930 Uruguay18703.88

