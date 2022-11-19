YOUNGSTOWN ST. (4-1)
Green 6-11 2-3 14, Nelson 4-9 3-5 13, Cohill 8-12 1-1 18, Covington 2-2 0-0 6, Rathan-Mayes 0-3 2-2 2, McBride 5-5 6-7 16, Hunter 0-3 0-0 0, Rush 1-3 0-0 2, Lovelace 0-1 0-0 0, Dunn 0-0 0-0 0, Irwin 0-0 0-0 0, Shelton 0-0 0-0 0, Owens 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-50 14-18 73.
UC SAN DIEGO (1-4)
Brooks 6-12 0-0 12, Nwaokorie 4-10 0-0 8, Anderson 2-11 1-2 5, Pope 3-10 0-0 7, Roquemore 3-7 1-2 7, Vulikic 1-4 0-0 3, DeGraaf 3-5 2-3 9, Kosakowski 1-4 0-0 3, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, McCormick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 4-7 54.
Halftime_UC San Diego 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 5-11 (Covington 2-2, Nelson 2-3, Cohill 1-2, Green 0-1, Rush 0-1, Rathan-Mayes 0-2), UC San Diego 4-23 (DeGraaf 1-1, Vulikic 1-3, Kosakowski 1-4, Pope 1-6, Patterson 0-1, Roquemore 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Brooks 0-2, Nwaokorie 0-3). Rebounds_Youngstown St. 31 (Green, Nelson 10), UC San Diego 32 (Brooks 9). Assists_Youngstown St. 10 (Rathan-Mayes 4), UC San Diego 7 (Anderson, Roquemore 2). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 15, UC San Diego 16. A_124 (5,710).
