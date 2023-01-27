OAKLAND (9-13)
Hervey 5-8 0-0 12, Townsend 3-6 2-2 8, Lampman 3-6 0-0 9, Moore 9-20 4-7 27, Watts 2-6 3-3 9, Conway 4-4 0-0 8, Price 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 9-12 73.
YOUNGSTOWN ST. (16-6)
Green 3-5 4-7 10, Nelson 5-8 1-1 11, Cohill 10-14 0-0 25, McBride 3-6 0-0 8, Rush 2-8 6-6 12, Covington 2-6 1-1 5, Hunter 3-5 0-0 6, Lovelace 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 12-15 77.
Halftime_Youngstown St. 38-37. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 12-24 (Moore 5-11, Lampman 3-4, Hervey 2-4, Watts 2-5), Youngstown St. 9-22 (Cohill 5-8, McBride 2-4, Rush 2-8, Covington 0-2). Rebounds_Oakland 20 (Townsend 9), Youngstown St. 26 (Nelson 9). Assists_Oakland 16 (Moore 8), Youngstown St. 21 (Cohill, McBride 6). Total Fouls_Oakland 15, Youngstown St. 12. A_3,801 (6,300).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.