App State (2-2) vs. Delaware (2-1)
Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: App State and Delaware are set to square off in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Delaware won against La Salle 85-82 in overtime on Wednesday, while App State came up short in a 67-66 game to Charlotte on Thursday.
SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Dylan Painter, Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson have collectively accounted for 59 percent of Delaware's scoring this season. For App State, Adrian Delph, James Lewis Jr., Justin Forrest and Michael Almonacy have combined to account for 55 percent of all App State scoring.ACCURATE ADRIAN: Delph has connected on 45 percent of the 20 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 15 over the last three games. He's also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.
DID YOU KNOW: Delaware has attempted the second-most free throws among all CAA teams. The Fightin' Blue Hens have averaged 26 free throws per game this season.
