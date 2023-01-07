Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-8, 1-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (11-5, 2-1 Sun Belt)
Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -11; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State will aim to end its four-game road skid when the Mountaineers take on James Madison.
The Dukes are 5-1 on their home court. James Madison has college basketball's top-scoring offense averaging 88.0 points while shooting 50.0% from the field.
The Mountaineers have gone 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
The Dukes and Mountaineers meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Vado Morse is averaging 13.2 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.
Tyree Boykin is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 11.8 points. Donovan Gregory is shooting 42.4% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.
Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.