UCSB Gauchos (8-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5)
Phoenix; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -4.5; over/under is 131.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Appalachian State Mountaineers take on the UCSB Gauchos in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Mountaineers are 7-5 in non-conference play. Appalachian State is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 79.7 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.
The Gauchos are 8-2 in non-conference play. UCSB is eighth in the Big West with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Miles Norris averaging 2.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Boykin averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Donovan Gregory is shooting 42.6% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.
Cole Anderson is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 7.6 points. Ajay Mitchell is averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for UCSB.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
