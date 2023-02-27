Boston College Eagles (14-15, 8-10 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-11, 10-8 ACC)
Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the Boston College Eagles after Tyree Appleby scored 21 points in Wake Forest's 66-58 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The Demon Deacons have gone 13-2 in home games. Wake Forest is fifth in the ACC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Hildreth averaging 4.6.
The Eagles are 8-10 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 5-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Appleby is averaging 18.6 points, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.
Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Quinten Post is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Boston College.
LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.
Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
