National anthem
“Whoever plays, sings or renders the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ in any public place, theater, motion picture hall, restaurant or cafe, or at any public entertainment, other than as a whole and separate composition or number, without embellishment or addition in the way of national or other melodies, or whoever plays, sings or renders the ‘Star Spangled Banner’, or any part thereof, as dance music, as an exit march or as a part of a medley of any kind, shall be punished by a fine of not more than $100.”
Use of a hall by the Communist Party
“Whoever being in charge of an auditorium, hall or other building shall knowingly permit it to be used by the Communist Party or by an organization which has been adjudicated a subversive organization under the provisions of Section 18 shall be punished by a fine of not more than $1,000 or by imprisonment for not more than one year, or both.”
Spitting
“Whoever expectorates or spits upon any public sidewalk, or upon any place used exclusively or principally by pedestrians...shall be punished by a fine of not more than $20. Any person detected in the act of violating the preceding section may be arrested without a warrant by any officer authorized to serve criminal process in the place where the offense is committed and kept in custody.”
Adultery
“A married person who has sexual intercourse with a person not his spouse or an unmarried person who has sexual intercourse with a married person shall be guilty of adultery and shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not more than three years or in jail for not more than two years or by a fine of not more than $500.”
Fornication
“Whoever commits fornication shall be punished by imprisonment for not more than three months or by a fine of not more than $30.”
Exhibition of deformities
“Whoever exhibits for hire an albino person, a minor or mentally ill person who is deformed or a person who has an appearance of deformity produced by artificial means shall be punished by a fine of not more than $500.”
Crimes against nature
“Whoever commits the abominable and detestable crime against nature, either with mankind or with a beast, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not more than 20 years.”
Blasphemy
“Whoever willfully blasphemes the holy name of God by denying, cursing or contumeliously reproaching God, his creation, government or final judging of the world, or by cursing or contumeliously reproaching Jesus Christ or the Holy Ghost, or by cursing or contumeliously reproaching or exposing to contempt and ridicule the holy word of God contained in the holy scriptures shall be punished by imprisonment in jail for not more than one year or by a fine of not more than $300 dollars, and may also be bound to good behavior.”
Obscene or impure language at a sporting event
“Whoever, having arrived at the age of 16 years, directs any profane, obscene or impure language or slanderous statement at a participant or an official in a sporting event, shall be punished by a fine of not more than $50.”
Tramps and vagrants
“Sheriffs, deputy sheriffs, constables and police officers, acting on the request of any person or upon their own information or belief, shall without a warrant arrest and carry any tramp, vagrant or vagabond before a district court for the purpose of an examination, and shall make complaint against him.”
Source: Massachusetts General Laws Chapters 264, 270 and 272, various sections.
