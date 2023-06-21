DALLAS — With the NBA playoffs over — finally, mercifully, for the Dallas Mavericks, who participated in none of the postseason for the first time since Luka Doncic’s 2018-19 rookie season — it’s time for Mavericks action to resume again.
As the June 22 draft and June 30 start to free agency loom, many expect major shifts and roster-building changes throughout the league. The Mavericks — with the No. 10 overall pick, Kyrie Irving’s future and an additional six free agents in play — will likely be at the core of the frenzy.
Who will present their biggest obstacles? Ahead of the NBA’s annual offseason hoopla, here’s how the Mavericks compare to the 10 Western Conference teams that finished ahead of them in the 2022-23 standings.
Denver Nuggets
— 2022-23 result: 53-29; NBA Finals champion
— Draft picks: Nos. 37, 40
— Notable free agents: Bruce Brown ($6.8 million player option), Jeff Green
Denver’s 16-4 run through the postseason cemented Nikola Jokic as the best player in the league and the Nuggets as the presumptive favorites, as long as Jokic and star point guard Jamal Murray are healthy. The Mavericks have had sneaky regular-season success against the Nuggets since 2019, winning eight of 13 matchups, but Doncic and Dallas would be best served to take several conditioning and roster-building cues from the reigning champs.
Memphis Grizzlies
— 2022-23 result: 51-31; first-round loss to Los Angeles Lakers
— Draft picks: Nos. 25, 45, 56
— Notable free agents: Dillon Brooks, Xavier Tillman ($1.9 million team option)
The Grizzlies will be without All-Star Ja Morant for 25 games to start next season because he again flashed a gun on Instagram Live last month. Also send condolences to brash defender Dillon Brooks. He talked significant trash before the Mavericks’ three games against Memphis during an 11-day stretch in March — only to never face Doncic and Irving in the same contest — and his playoff struggles likely ended his Grizzlies tenure.
Sacramento Kings
— 2022-23 result: 48-34; first-round loss to Golden State Warriors
— Draft picks: Nos. 24, 38, 54
— Notable free agents: Harrison Barnes, Terrence Davis
The upstart dark horse of this NBA season, the Kings ended their record 16-season playoff drought and will enjoy offensive continuity with All-NBAers Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox. Don’t be surprised if the Mavericks and Kings are interested in similar defensive-minded free agency and trade moves this offseason. The Kings finished just 0.1 points per 100 possessions better than the Mavericks’ porous 116.1 defensive rating in the regular season.
Phoenix Suns
— 2022-23 result: 45-37, second-round loss to Denver Nuggets
— Draft pick: No. 52
— Notable free agents: Torrey Craig, Josh Okogie
The Suns formed a superteam at the trade deadline by acquiring Kevin Durant days after Irving severed their Brooklyn Nets partnership — and then added to their superstar core by trading for Bradley Beal last weekend. Significant questions remain about Deandre Ayton’s future and the depth around their leading trio, but Mark Cuban now officially has competition for most outspoken star-chasing ownership in this budding Mavericks-Suns rivalry.
Los Angeles Clippers
— 2022-23 result: 44-38; first-round loss to Phoenix Suns
— Draft picks: Nos. 30, 48
— Notable free agents: Russell Westbrook, Mason Plumlee
Health remains the biggest focus — and concern — for All-Star tandem Kawhi Leonard and Paul George after another year of their championship-hopeful partnership ended with first-round disappointment. Leonard hasn’t finished a playoff series without an injury since his historic production in Games 6 and 7 doomed the Mavericks in their first-round series in 2021. The Clippers reportedly considered trading for Christian Wood at the early February deadline, but they will not have salary cap space this summer.
Golden State Warriors
— 2022-23 result: 44-38; second-round loss to Los Angeles Lakers
— Draft pick: No. 19
— Notable free agents: Draymond Green ($27.6 million player option), Donte DiVincenzo ($4.7 million player option)
Remember when the Mavericks-Warriors clash on March 22 in Dallas appeared to be a showdown to avoid the play-in tournament? Dallas followed the defeat by finishing 2-9 to avoid the play-in in a more embarrassing fashion, but the Warriors’ second-round loss prompted more uncertainty about their future contender status around MVP Steph Curry, too. The Mavericks don’t have the cap space to pursue Green if he opts out of his player option, but he’s a noted Doncic admirer who would provide a major defensive boost.
Los Angeles Lakers
— 2022-23 result: 43-39; Western Conference finals loss to Denver Nuggets
— Draft picks: Nos. 17, 47
— Notable free agents: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves (restricted), Rui Hachimura (restricted)
If Irving’s free agency becomes a sweepstakes, expect Los Angeles to be in the mix. Without including Doncic, it’s nearly impossible for the Mavericks to make an offer that would entice the Lakers to trade James to Dallas, as Irving reportedly has suggested. Nor will it be possible for the Lakers to pull a Jalen Brunson-to-the-Knicks heist and sign Irving without the Mavericks’ help if they don’t significantly reshuffle finances and part with pending free agents. But as with anything Irving and James pursue, don’t be surprised if some drama and anonymous posturing linger over the next few weeks.
Minnesota Timberwolves
— 2022-23 result: 42-40; first-round loss to Denver Nuggets
— Draft pick: No. 53
— Notable free agents: Nickeil Walker-Alexander (restricted), Austin Rivers
If superstar-trade news breaks in the coming weeks, All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns could be at the center of the deal. The Timberwolves’ roster with Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert creates a jam in the frontcourt and a jumbled fit throughout. Although team leaders have signaled they intend to play another full, healthy season with the trio, another disjointed season or potential blockbuster move in Minnesota could free up one play-in spot ahead of the Mavericks for them to overtake next season.
New Orleans Pelicans
— 2022-23 result: 42-40; play-in tournament loss to Oklahoma City Thunder
— Draft pick: No. 14
— Notable free agents: Josh Richardson, Herb Jones ($1.8 million team option)
As Zion Williamson’s personal relationships have created significant buzz over the past few weeks, so has the Pelicans’ rumored consideration of potentially including the injury-riddled Willamson in a package to trade up in the draft. For years, many have debated whether a franchise would be better served to build around Doncic or Williamson as two of the league’s brightest young stars. No doubt the Mavericks feel fortunate to have Doncic’s relative durability as the cornerstone of the franchise’s playoff hopes.
Oklahoma City Thunder
— 2022-23 result: 40-42; play-in tournament loss to Minnesota Timberwolves
— Draft picks: Nos. 12, 50
— Notable free agent: Dario Saric
In addition to making another lottery pick if they stand pat in the draft, the Thunder will add 2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren (who missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury) to a promising core of first-team All-NBAer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Rookie of the Year runner-up Jalen Williams. After a series of failed draft picks and trades, the Mavericks face limits on future moves with their dearth of young talent. The Thunder might soon have too much.
