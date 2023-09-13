Thursday, Sept. 14
Boys Cross Country
Central Catholic at Dracut, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Central Catholic at Dracut, 3:45 p.m.
Field Hockey
Merrimack Valley at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 5 p.m.
Football
Cathedral (Boston) at Whittier, 5 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Greater Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 7 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 7 p.m.
Golf
Dracut at Methuen, 3 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Bow, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Essex Agricultural, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Derryfield at Pelham, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Innovation Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Essex Agricultural at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 4:30 p.m.; Triton at Rockport, 6 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Memorial, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lawrence at Andover, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Essex Agricultural, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Triton, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Andover at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Tewksbury at Andover, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Whittier at Mystic Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Boys Cross Country
Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Winnacunnet at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at North Andover, 4:15 p.m.; Windham at Nashua North, 6 p.m.
Football
Wachusett at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Beverly at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Essex Agricultural, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Marshfield at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Windham at Alvirne, 7 p.m.; John Stark at Pelham, 8 p.m.
Golf
Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pelham at Souhegan, 4:30 p.m.; New Hampton at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hanover at Windham, 4 p.m.; Danvers at Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Milford at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Dracut at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Dracut at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Whittier at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 5:15 p.m.; Portsmouth at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Boys Cross Country
North Andover at Dracut, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.
Field Hockey
Worcester Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Andover at Sutton, 2:30 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.
Football
Central Catholic at St. John's Prep, 1:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Triton at Shawsheen Valley, 10 a.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Newburyport, 10 a.m.; Timberlane at Bishop Guertin, 11 a.m.; Windham at Hanover, 12 p.m.; Medford at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Beverly at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Tewksbury at Triton, 10 a.m.; St. Mary's at Pentucket, 12:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 2 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Phillips at Taft, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18
Field Hockey
Amesbury at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Golf
Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at ConVal, 3:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Belmont Hill, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Central Catholic at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Pentucket at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; ConVal at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.; Salem at Hollis-Brookline, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Boys Cross Country
Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Bow at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Golf
Lowell at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 3:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Plymouth, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Essex Agricultural, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 4 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Essex Agricultural at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 4 p.m.; Souhegan at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Greater Lowell, 5:15 p.m.; Lynnfield at Georgetown, 5:15 p.m.; Innovation Academy at Greater Lawrence, 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Boys Cross Country
Essex Agricultural at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Essex Agricultural at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Lawrence Academy at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Essex Agricultural at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Golf
North Andover at Central Catholic, 3:15 p.m.; Trinity at Windham, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
St. Paul's at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Milton Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Middlesex School, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Methuen at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Pelham at Campbell, 5:45 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Field Hockey
Phillips at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Football
Whittier at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Golf
North Andover at Methuen, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 3:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Pembroke, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Essex Agricultural, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Ipswich at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Essex Agricultural, 4 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Essex Agricultural at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Mystic Valley, 4:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 4:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 6 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Masconomet at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Triton at Lynnfield, 5:15 p.m.; Whittier at Innovation Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Essex Agricultural at Georgetown, 5:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.