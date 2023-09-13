Friday, Sept. 15
Boys Cross Country
Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Winnacunnet at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at North Andover, 4:15 p.m.; Windham at Nashua North, 6 p.m.
Football
Wachusett at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Beverly at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Essex Agricultural, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Marshfield at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Windham at Alvirne, 7 p.m.; John Stark at Pelham, 8 p.m.
Golf
Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pelham at Souhegan, 4:30 p.m.; New Hampton at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hanover at Windham, 4 p.m.; Danvers at Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Milford at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Dracut at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Dracut at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Whittier at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 5:15 p.m.; Portsmouth at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Boys Cross Country
North Andover at Dracut, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.
Field Hockey
Worcester Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Andover at Sutton, 2:30 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.
Football
Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep, 1:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Triton at Shawsheen Valley, 10 a.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Newburyport, 10 a.m.; Timberlane at Bishop Guertin, 11 a.m.; Windham at Hanover, 12 p.m.; Medford at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Beverly at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Tewksbury at Triton, 10 a.m.; St. Mary’s at Pentucket, 12:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 2 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Phillips at Taft, 2:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.