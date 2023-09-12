Wednesday, Sept. 13
Boys Cross Country
Brooks at St Marks, 3:15 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Essex Agricultural at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Brooks at St Marks, 3:15 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Essex Agricultural at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Central Catholic at Lowell, 3:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Memorial, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Windham, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Deerfield Academy, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Golf
Methuen at Tewksbury, 3 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 3:15 p.m.; Salem at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Minuteman, 3:30 p.m.; Stoneham at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Brooks at Holderness, 3 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Groton at Phillips, 3:10 p.m.; Brooks at Deerfield Academy, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Brooks at Governor's Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 5 p.m.; Bedford at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Hollis-Brookline, 6:30 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
