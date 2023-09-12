North Andover cross country hosts Chelmsford

North Andover High senior captain Luke McGillivray crosses the finish line to capture third place last year. He is among the best of the best this fall. He and his teammates will be hosting Chelmsford High on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Boys Cross Country

Brooks at St Marks, 3:15 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Essex Agricultural at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Brooks at St Marks, 3:15 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Essex Agricultural at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Central Catholic at Lowell, 3:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Memorial, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Windham, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Deerfield Academy, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6 p.m.

Golf

Methuen at Tewksbury, 3 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 3:15 p.m.; Salem at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Minuteman, 3:30 p.m.; Stoneham at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Brooks at Holderness, 3 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Groton at Phillips, 3:10 p.m.; Brooks at Deerfield Academy, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Brooks at Governor's Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 5 p.m.; Bedford at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Hollis-Brookline, 6:30 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Windham, 6:30 p.m.

Trending Video

Recommended for you