Friday, April 21
Baseball
Greater Lawrence at Malden, 10 a.m.; Leominster at Methuen, 11 a.m.; Pelham at Hanover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Windham at Dover, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Paul, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Hollis-Brookline at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Hillsboro-Deering, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 4 p.m.; Longmeadow at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
St. Mary's at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Softball
North Andover at Essex Tech, 10 a.m.; Haverhill at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.; Pelham at Hanover, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Dover at Windham, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hanover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Belmont Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Gilford at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
MSTCA Invitational at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Timberlane at Souhegan, 6 p.m.; John Stark at Windham, 6 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Baseball
Pentucket at Bedford, 10 a.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 10 a.m.; Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 11 a.m.; Phillips at Worcester Academy, 12 p.m.; Lawrence at Beverly, 12 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 1 p.m.; Brooks at Nobles, 2:30 p.m.; North Andover at Westford Academy, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Phillips at Choate, 1 p.m.; Lexington at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket at Winchester, 10 a.m.; North Andover at Concord-Carlisle, 12 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Brooks at Nobles, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Nobles at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; North Reading at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Arlington, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at Nobles, 2:30 p.m.; Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Nobles at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Phillips at Choate, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.