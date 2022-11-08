Residents came out in droves on Nov. 8 to cast their votes in what has been recognized as a historic midterm election.
“We have a pretty decent turnout already,” Methuen City Clerk Anne Drouin said just after 9 a.m. on Election Day, two hours after polls opened. “There’s more people than I thought.”
Drouin said the turnout was likely driven by the four ballot questions as well as the governor’s race in which Attorney General Maura Healey faced off against former state Rep. Geoff Diel.
She also said mail-in ballots have steadily grown in popularity.
“The mail-in was a lot more than I anticipated,” said Drouin.
She said 8,697 voters requested ballots this year. As of 11:17 a.m. on Election Day, 6,602 ballots had been returned to the City Clerk’s Office. However, that was quite a significant difference from the 2020 election, when 17,792 voters requested ballots. Within that figure, 16,698 ballots were returned to the City Clerk’s Office.
Out in the field, Poll Warden Rita Cosgrove was at the Tenney Grammar School assisting voters from Precinct 9.
“It’s been constant,” she said of the voter turnout. “I have a very busy precinct.”
Cosgrove said a “couple hundred” ballots had already been cast by 9:30 a.m. and that another rush of voters was expected after 5 p.m.
Torry Scicca, poll warden for Precinct 4, said he'd "never seen it like this for a midterm election.”
In North Andover Town Clerk Dawne Warren said there was a steady flow of voters throughout the day.
As the only polling place in town this year, the high school was a flurry of activity.
"It's been a busy day," said Warren as she feverishly worked to assist residents with a variety of voter-related issues.
With less than five hours before the polls closed, Warren said 39% of North Andover's voters had cast their ballots.
At the Cormier Youth Center in Andover, Precinct 1 Clerk James Redmond reported a "slow but steady" turnout.
By 4 p.m., he said 811 ballots had been cast and was on pace to triple the number of ballots cast during a municipal election.
"You have a lot of contested races," Redmond said of the midterm election.
Although he hopes traditional voting will remain, Redmond said early voting has its benefits.
"It's a tremendous opportunity to hear from more people," he said.
At Andover High School, Poll Warden Randy Hanson said 5,886 ballots were in by 4 p.m.
"We've been very busy, there's been a lot of foot traffic," she said. "It's been a good, strong election."
Back in Methuen, Poll Warden Ronald Marsan at the Timony Grammar School said 925 ballots had already been cast by 9:45 a.m. and he expected more voters to arrive around noon and 6 p.m.
Marsan said he does not anticipate that mail-in voting will take the place of going to the polls on Election Day.
“People who come here to vote are very happy to be here,” he said.
