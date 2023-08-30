Talk about sending a message in the season opener.
Central Catholic’s No. 1 golfer Harry Garland scored a hole-in-one on the 195-yard par-3 at Atkinson Country Club, helping to lead the Raiders to a 19-1 win over Dracut.
Alex Barnard, Chase Akstin, Liam Vena, Finn Rourke, Keegan Hunt, Jake Morowski and Dominic Santo all scored match wins for the Raiders. …
North Andover took to the road to open its high school golf season, and the Knights were not messing around.
Ar Bradford Country Club (par 35), the Knights scored a 16.5-3.5 win over
Brendan Burke, Cooper Mohr, Tyler Fawaz, Callie Dias, Trey Sheehy and Ben Woodford all won their matches for North Andover. The freshman Fawaz was the medalist at 34. Mohr (35), Burke (37) and Dylan Lawrence (37) led the winners. …
Methuen High got match wins from Zachary Anderson and Aidan Cashman but Billerica spoiled coach Bill Blackwell’s debut at the Ranger helm, 15-5. …
Four teams converged on Scottish Highlands in Salem (par 35) for a match, and Pinkerton Academy took second place with a 204, four shots behind Nashua North. Salem took third at 207 and South was at 227.
Tyler Morin (38), Johnny Barbarossa (39), Ricky Wong (40), Jack Dambach (43) and Brady Cuneo (44) led Pinkerton. …
Salem Volleyball beat Timberlane, 3-1, with game scores of 15-25, 25-21, 25-19 and 25-21.
Madi Mohan had 20 kills and three aces for the winners. Lily Amiss added seven kills and a pair of aces. Marina D’Amico had 18 assists and three aces. …
And in a pair of New Hampshire field hockey games, it was Windham 4-0 over Manchester Central, while Bishop Guertin blanked Salem, 2-0.
