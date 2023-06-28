FILE - Fans watch players as they warm up prior to the Arizona Coyotes NHL home-opening hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The Arizona Coyotes say they have identified a half-dozen potential sites to construct a privately funded new arena and entertainment district to revive what might be the franchise’s last opportunity to stay in the Phoenix area, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.