Calgary Flames (22-13-6, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (11-29-4, eighth in the Central)
Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +234, Flames -289; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit Arizona after the Coyotes beat Colorado 3-2 in a shootout.
The Coyotes are 7-14-2 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona averages 12.1 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 89 total minutes.
The Flames are 8-7-3 in conference matchups. Calgary is 23rd in the league with 36.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 16 goals, adding 20 assists and recording 36 points. Nick Schmaltz has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.
Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 20 goals and has 45 points. Johnny Gaudreau has four goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.
Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.
INJURIES: Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Dysin Mayo: out (covid-19), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).
Flames: None listed.
