Nashville Predators (22-11-2, first in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7-22-3, eighth in the Central)
Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts the Nashville Predators after Johan Larsson scored three goals in the Coyotes' 6-4 win against the Blackhawks.
The Coyotes are 3-8-0 against the rest of their division. Arizona serves 12.1 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 57 total minutes.
The Predators are 7-2-1 against opponents in the Central. Nashville ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Mikael Granlund with 0.8.
In their last matchup on Nov. 13, Nashville won 4-1. Roman Josi recorded a team-high 4 points for the Predators.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 25 total points for the Coyotes, 11 goals and 14 assists. Phil Kessel has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.
Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 17 goals and has 27 points. Ryan Johansen has four goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game with an .864 save percentage.
Predators: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.
INJURIES: Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: out (lower body).
Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (health protocols).
