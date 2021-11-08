Northern Arizona (0-0) vs. Arizona (0-0)
McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: A couple of in-state rivals are set to face off as Arizona hosts Northern Arizona in each team's 2021-22 season opener. Northern Arizona went 6-16 last year, while Arizona ended up 17-9.
A YEAR AGO: Arizona scored 96 and came away with a 43-point win over N. Arizona when these two teams met during the 2020-21 season.
DID YOU KNOW: Arizona limited its six non-conference opponents to an average of just 60 points per game last season. The Wildcats offense put up 77.3 points per matchup en route to a 6-0 record against competition outside the Pac-12 Conference. Northern Arizona went 1-5 against non-conference schools in 2020-21.
