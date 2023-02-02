Oregon State Beavers (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (15-7, 6-5 Pac-12)
Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -12; over/under is 129
BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State comes into the matchup with Oregon State as losers of four straight games.
The Sun Devils have gone 8-3 in home games. Arizona State ranks third in the Pac-12 with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Warren Washington averaging 5.0.
The Beavers have gone 3-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is averaging 10.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sun Devils. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 13.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games for Arizona State.
Jordan Pope averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Oregon State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.
Beavers: 3-7, averaging 58.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.