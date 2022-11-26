Alcorn State Braves (3-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1)
Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Sun Devils take on Alcorn State.
The Sun Devils are 3-0 in home games. Arizona State scores 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.
The Braves are 2-2 in road games. Alcorn State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 3.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Frankie Collins is averaging 13.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Arizona State.
Keondre Montgomery averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Dominic Brewton is averaging 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for Alcorn State.
