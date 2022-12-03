Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 0-1 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12)
Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State seeks to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Stanford.
The Sun Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Arizona State is 6-0 against opponents over .500.
The Cardinal play their first true road game after going 3-5 with a 1-3 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Stanford is ninth in the Pac-12 shooting 28.9% from downtown. Max Murrell leads the Cardinal shooting 58.3% from 3-point range.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc. Frankie Collins is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.9 points for Arizona State.
Spencer Jones is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 10.3 points for Stanford.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.