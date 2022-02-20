Arizona State Sun Devils (10-15, 6-9 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (20-5, 11-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 UCLA hosts the Arizona State Sun Devils after Jaylen Clark scored 25 points in UCLA's 76-50 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Bruins have gone 12-1 in home games. UCLA scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 6-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State is ninth in the Pac-12 giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The teams square off for the 37th time in conference play this season. The Sun Devils won the last matchup 87-84 on Feb. 6. Marreon Jackson scored 24 points to help lead the Sun Devils to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Bruins. Johnny Juzang is averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for UCLA.

DJ Horne is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Jackson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

