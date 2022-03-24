Arizona Coyotes (20-39-4, eighth in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (38-17-8, first in the Pacific)
Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau and Calgary hit the ice against Arizona. Gaudreau currently ranks fourth in the NHL with 82 points, scoring 29 goals and recording 53 assists.
The Flames are 18-10-3 in conference matchups. Calgary averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 71 total minutes.
The Coyotes are 6-11-1 against opponents from the Central. Arizona averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.
In their last matchup on Feb. 2, Calgary won 4-2. Christopher Tanev recorded a team-high 4 points for the Flames.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau has 82 total points for the Flames, 29 goals and 53 assists. Elias Lindholm has six goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.
Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with a plus-nine in 44 games this season. Clayton Keller has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.
Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.
INJURIES: Flames: None listed.
Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun: out (lower body), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Liam O'Brien: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
