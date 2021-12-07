Arkansas State (5-2) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-9)
H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played on Saturday. Arkansas State beat Central Arkansas by 13 at home, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff fell to Baylor on the road, 99-54.
LEADING THE CHARGE: Shawn Williams has averaged 15.4 points to lead the way for the Golden Lions. Complementing Williams is Trey Sampson, who is maintaining an average of 12.4 points and five rebounds per game. The Red Wolves have been led by Norchad Omier, who is averaging 13 points and 9.1 rebounds.
CREATING OFFENSE: Williams has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Arkansas-Pine Bluff field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 16 assists in those games.
FLOOR SPACING: Arkansas State's Eaton has attempted 19 3-pointers and connected on 36.8 percent of them, and is 6 for 17 over the past five games.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Red Wolves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Lions. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has 37 assists on 64 field goals (57.8 percent) across its past three outings while Arkansas State has assists on 46 of 72 field goals (63.9 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has made 7.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among SWAC teams.
