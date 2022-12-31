UL Monroe Warhawks (5-9, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-5, 1-0 Sun Belt)
Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas State -5; over/under is 128
BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Red Wolves take on UL Monroe.
The Red Wolves have gone 8-1 at home. Arkansas State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Omar El-Sheikh leads the Red Wolves with 9.1 boards.
The Warhawks are 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
The Red Wolves and Warhawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Red Wolves. Avery Felts is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.
Tyreke Locure is averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 assists and two steals for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 9.1 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.
Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
